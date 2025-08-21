Liberty man helps Yuengling tap into Missouri's beer market

LIBERTY, Mo. — Trent Platz says it started as a game, as a joke.

But the Liberty resident single-handedly drafted, crafted, and brewed up the recipe that landed America’s oldest beer in Missouri.

Liberty man key in bringing popular beer brand to Kansas City

“My mom always taught me the power of a handwritten letter growing up,” Platz said. “I was watching 'Shawshank Redemption' where Andy Dufresne writes the letters every month, asking for library books, and I thought, 'I’m going to start doing this with Yuengling.'”

It started in 2017.

“Two to three letters a week,” Platz recalls.“Dear Yuengling. Please come to Missouri."

I would also say our only president, Harry Truman, would take a shot every day with breakfast. And then, as the letters go on, they kind of got hokier.

"Notre Dame Cathedral is burning down. I was sad. I wish I could drink a Yuengling.”

By 2019, Trent had written over two hundred letters to Yuengling. Dozens of employees have read his letters.

Trent even made the local paper in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, where America’s oldest brewery is located. He’s also toured the brewery many times.

But that would pale in comparison because we couldn’t taste the ale back home in Missouri.

During one of Trent’s many tours of the brewery, he would hop out of line and meet a stout reader of his handwritten letters.

“I sneak out of line," he said. "Go up to shake his hand and say, 'Mr. Yuengling.I’m Trent Platz. I’m a big fan of yours .That’s when his eyes get big and he says, “Well I’m a big fan of yours. I appreciate all your guys' support.”'

Trent gained even more respect and appreciation for Dick Yuengling after an unexpected phone call.

“One of the things that made me keep writing the letters was my mom had surgery in 2021," he said. "Two days later, I get a phone call. I look down and it says Pottsville, Pennsylvania. I answer the phone, 'Trent, it’s Dick Yuengling. I’m like, 'Hey, how’s it going sir? He’s like, just wanted to let you and your mom know, I hope she’s getting better, and I hope all is well."'

A couple of days later, he sent her a get-well card and poster in the mail, saying, "Get better, and we can’t wait to get to Missouri. Find me another owner of a billionaire company that’ll respond to personalized fan mail like that.”

Shortly after that encounter, and six hundred letters later, Yuengling is finally being distributed in Missouri.

And now a friendship is flowing, due to the letters Trent Platz decided to draft.