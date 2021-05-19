Liberty Memorial Tower to reopen to visitors May 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Memorial Tower at the National WWI Museum and Memorial will reopen on May 26.

The Edward Jones Research Center at the museum will reopen shortly after, on May 31.

The entire museum campus closed on March 16, 2020, when the pandemic began in the Kansas City area. The museum reopened on June 2, 2020, but the other facilities remained closed.

“Throughout the last year, we have meticulously followed the recommendations of public health officials in order to keep our guests, volunteers and staff safe,” said Dr. Matthew Naylor, National WWI Museum and Memorial President and CEO in a statement. “We are thrilled that we can now safely reopen the Tower and our guests can take in the downtown skyline from this historic location.”

The Liberty Memorial Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week and tickets can be purchased online.

There will be modified elevator protocols for COVID-19 safety.

The research center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for researchers.