Liberty nonprofit provides birthday parties for children in need

A nonprofit in Liberty is making sure children in need feel special on their birthday through a unique program called Operation Celebration.

The organization provides complete birthday parties in a bag for families who can't afford to celebrate their children's special day. Each bag contains everything needed for a party.

Operation Celebration was founded by Dawn Boguske, a child support case worker, after receiving a heartbreaking phone call from a mother in need.

"And she expressed her twin children had a birthday coming up and that she couldn't afford to do anything for their birthday," Boguske said.

That call inspired Boguske to create a solution. Through partnerships with Harvesters and Liberty Hospital, Operation Celebration was born.

"They don't have to sign up," Boguske said. "They just have to come through and indicate that they need it.

Each party bag includes a cake pan, cake mix, frosting, decorations and candles, plus a wrapped gift for the birthday child.

Jennifer Justus, a donor to the program, believes every child deserves to feel valued on their birthday.

"We want to make sure that we have every opportunity with the kids to make sure that they know they are loved, they are valued and they are worthy," Justus said.

Since launching in September, Operation Celebration has helped 55 families. The founders say they identified a need in the community that wasn't being met.

"There just aren't as many resources out there for this particular need," Boguske said."You can find resources for your food and your clothing; you can find resources at Christmas time."

The program's mission is simple: ensure every child feels celebrated on their birthday, regardless of their family's financial situation.

