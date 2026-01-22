Liberty officials: No road pretreatment ahead of snow storm, warming center to open

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Liberty, Missouri, officials said public works is ready to plow any snow, but crews won’t pretreat roads because of the bitter cold expected.

“When temps are this frigid (generally below 15 degrees Fahrenheit), any pretreatment or salt is ineffective,” Claire Rodgers, assistant director of communications and public relations for Liberty, said in a statement.

Due to the cold, the Liberty Community Center lobby will serve as a warming center during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“People using the warming center are encouraged to bring necessary personal items, such as medicines and ready-to-eat snacks,” Rodgers said.

Officials said warming center visitors may also purchase a day pass if they would like to use the Liberty Community Center’s other facilities.

On Friday and Saturday, Liberty is hosting the Reel Liberty Film Festival.

The city said the event will continue as planned, providing B&B Theatres is open those days. Managers at the theater shared they plan to remain open.

