Liberty PD: Resident cleaning home finds grenade; deemed not a threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s bomb squad helped to investigate after a grenade was found Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Liberty.

Liberty Police posted on social media that their officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Johnston Street Wednesday afternoon after someone found a possible grenade while cleaning out a home.

Police requested KCPD’s bomb unit for additional resources.

After review, investigators believe the grenades are not live and do not pose a threat.

