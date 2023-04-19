Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Liberty PD: Resident cleaning home finds grenade; deemed not a threat

Crime scene tape
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 18:39:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s bomb squad helped to investigate after a grenade was found Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Liberty.

Liberty Police posted on social media that their officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Johnston Street Wednesday afternoon after someone found a possible grenade while cleaning out a home.

Police requested KCPD’s bomb unit for additional resources.

After review, investigators believe the grenades are not live and do not pose a threat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!