Liberty Police Department investigates fatal motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Thursday night near Missouri Highway 291.

At around 8:38 p.m., Liberty police officers responded to a traffic accident involving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2004 GMC truck near the intersection of Missouri Highway 291 and north Stewart Road, according to a release from the department.

An initial investigation has found that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on 291 and then crossed over into the southbound lanes. The motorcycle then collided head on with the southbound traveling truck.

The motorcyclist, 43-year-old Christopher S. Huntington, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.