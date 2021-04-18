Watch
Liberty police issue Silver Alert for missing man

Provided
Henry Talley Jr.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 23:44:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man out of Liberty.

Henry Talley Jr. has been missing since noon Saturday, according to police.

He was wearing all red clothing and shoes. He drives a blue, 2015 Ford F-150 with Missouri license 3SBP54.

The vehicle has a Cleveland Indians sticker in the window, according to police.

Talley’s phone location has put him near Interstate 49 in northern Arkansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

