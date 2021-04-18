Liberty police issue Silver Alert for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man out of Liberty.

Henry Talley Jr. has been missing since noon Saturday, according to police.

***SILVER ALERT*** Henry Talley Jr missing since noon today. Wearing all red clothing and shoes driving blue 2015 Ford F-150 with MO plates 3SBP54 with Cleveland Indians sticker in window. His phone is pinging in Northern Arkansas along I49. If you see him call 911. Please share. pic.twitter.com/zWAO7OXytK — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) April 18, 2021

He was wearing all red clothing and shoes. He drives a blue, 2015 Ford F-150 with Missouri license 3SBP54.

The vehicle has a Cleveland Indians sticker in the window, according to police.

Talley’s phone location has put him near Interstate 49 in northern Arkansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.