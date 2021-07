KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Sunset Avenue and Forest Lane around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a 39-year-old man on a motorcycle had crashed there.

He was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police did not release the motorcyclist’s identity or further circumstances surrounding the crash Friday.

