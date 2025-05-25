Liberty police searching for missing 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty, Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen near Boonville.

John, age 16 was last seen about 3:30 this morning in a red 2009 Ford F-150, Mo License OPGW73, with a Mizzou Tigers decal on the bottom of the tailgate on the passenger side. He left home about 12:30 a.m.

His vehicle was last seen driving East on I-70 at 3:30 a.m. near Boonville.

John was wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants, and white Nike shoes.

The Liberty Police Department says John has reportedly had thoughts or made comments about possible self harm.

If you see John or his vehicle call 911.

