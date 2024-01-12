Liberty resident tested positive for measles, possible exposures at KCI, North Kansas City Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Liberty, Missouri, resident tested positive for measles and may have exposed others to the viral disease at the Kansas City International Airport and at the North Kansas City Hospital, according to the Clay County Public Health Center.

The infected person was at the Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 4. Clay County health officials said those in Terminal B, the general concourse or baggage claim from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 4 may have been exposed.

Health officials are working to contact all passengers of the flight the infected person was on.

The infected person was also at North Kansas City Hospital on Jan. 5 and 6. Others may have been exposed to the viral disease if they were in the emergency department waiting area/patient processing/observation on Jan. 5 from 8:26 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Other potential exposures at the hospital include the 2nd Floor Admission Unit from 2:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and on the 8th Floor Pavilion Medical & Surgical Patient Unit from 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Those who are not vaccinated with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and infants under the age of 1 are at the highest risk of infection. Those who are vaccinated have low chances of contracting the viral disease.

According to the Clay County Public Health Center, "measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by a virus," and is spread by breathing, coughing and sneezing. Measles is communicable during the first four days before to four days after the rash is visible.

If exposed, the Clay County Public Health Center says to watch for symptoms of measles — a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes — until Jan. 27.

The rash typically develops seven to 21 days after exposure, and consists of flat, red spots that begin on the face and hairline and spread to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet, according to the Clay County Public Health Center.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles, health officials say to stay at home unless seeking medical care. If you choose to visit a doctor, you should call ahead to let them know of the exposure so they can take proper precautions.

