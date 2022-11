KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in Liberty was bitten after mistaking a bobcat for a kitten, the Liberty Police Department said Wednesday on social media .

The department advised people to be on alert when petting animals in the feline family.

"A word of advice...if you want to pick up the cute little kitten to pet it, make sure it is not a bobcat first!!" Liberty police said. "They do bite and scratch."

The woman was not seriously injured in the incident.

