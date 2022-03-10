Liberty woman critically injured in crash after losing control, sliding off road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Liberty woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened near Northeast Vivion Road and North Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning.

An initial investigation determined that a Chevrolet pickup was driving east when the woman lost control at around 9:16 a.m.

The vehicle slid off the roadway and hit a wooden utility pole.

It's not immediately clear if the snowy weather had any factor in the crash.

The 29-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and was last reported in serious condition.