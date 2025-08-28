License plate reader company pausing pilot programs with federal agencies

LIBERTY, Mo. — Flock Safety, a company that makes automated license plate readers, has paused federal pilots amid concerns about how those camera systems are being used.

The company announced in a statement last week that it has paused ongoing pilots with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations, saying the limited engagements were intended to help those agencies combat human trafficking and fentanyl distribution.

"I appreciate the sensitivities surrounding local and federal cooperation on law enforcement matters, and I understand that in order to allow communities to align with their laws and societal values, these definitions and product features are critical," said Flock Safety owner Garrett Langley. "As of last week, all ongoing federal pilots have been paused."

Flock cameras are deployed in more than 4,000 communities nationwide, including Liberty, where the police department has used 10 cameras for about two years.

The system allows users to search by date and time, vehicle make and model, and license plate numbers.

Liberty Police Captain Nathan Mulch says it has helped generate leads and arrests.

“We utilize them to look for stolen vehicles, suspects in criminal activity, primarily around the shopping districts in Liberty,” Mulch said. “They’re constantly monitoring intersections and areas around town, where I can’t put people 24/7 like that.”

Mulch said Liberty does not own the camera data, but they can grant or deny access to it.

“We only have access to Flock’s data, and that data is only kept within the Flock system for 30 days,” Mulch said.

Despite concerns about federal use, Mulch said the technology is an important investigative tool.

“Regardless of someone’s status within the country, if they’re committing a crime and they’re a suspect in a crime, the tools that Flock provides provide a great resource for us to look for those people,” Mulch said.

Mulch said the cameras are focused on public safety in commercial areas and that decisions regarding data access are governed by agreements with Flock.

