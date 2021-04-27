License plate readers to be installed near Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following several disturbances at the Independence Center, the Independence Civic Council voted Monday to approve funding for license plate readers to be installed near the shopping center.

On New Year's Eve, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside the Independence Center which caused the mall to close early that day.

Just four days later on Jan. 4, Independence police responded to another incident in which shots were fired. This caused the mall to extend a curfew and add additional security.

According to a news release, the license plate readers will be placed near the 39th Street retail district near the mall.

The council approved a $2,500 grant to the Independence Police Foundation for the license plate readers.

According to the council, the equipment will provide officers with valuable information in real time.

The council hopes the license plate readers will reduce crime and disturbances in the area.

