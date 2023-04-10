Watch Now
Lightning possible cause of fire calls at Park University 

Apr 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of storms packed with lightning could be to blame for at least two fire calls worked by Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m., crews were called to Mackay Hall at 8700 NW River Park Drive on the campus of Park University on a reported fire.

A university spokesperson said that while the clock tower on the building was not struck, one of the spires did suffer a strike.

The building was evacuated briefly to allow firefighters to give the all-clear in the building.

The strike did affect phone and internet service at Mackay Hall and three other buildings nearby.

No injuries were reported.

