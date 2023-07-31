Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning strike likely to blame for Lee's Summit fire

fire-truck_1496145497971_60363554_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Copyright Associated Press
KSHB
fire-truck_1496145497971_60363554_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 3:12 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 04:12:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department says they believe lightning started a fire in a one-and-a-half story detached shop in the 2500 block of NW Clifford Road.

Firefighters were called to the building about 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the roof was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the owner confirmed the building was unoccupied and no one lived in the apartment inside the building.

The fire was under control by 10:56 p.m.

A firefighter was taken by ambulance to the hospital and was treated and released.

Firefighters say the fire was likely sparked by a lightning strike from the storm moving through the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app