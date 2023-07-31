Lightning strike likely to blame for Lee's Summit fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department says they believe lightning started a fire in a one-and-a-half story detached shop in the 2500 block of NW Clifford Road.

Firefighters were called to the building about 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the roof was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the owner confirmed the building was unoccupied and no one lived in the apartment inside the building.

The fire was under control by 10:56 p.m.

A firefighter was taken by ambulance to the hospital and was treated and released.

Firefighters say the fire was likely sparked by a lightning strike from the storm moving through the area.