Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning strike may have caused fire Monday at historic Lecompton, KS church

Fire damaged the bell tower and entry Monday afternoon at the historic Stull Community of Faith Church in Lecompton, Ks.
Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 22:28:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lightning strike may have caused a fire Monday afternoon in an historic church in Douglas County, Kansas.

Stull Community of Faith Church, 1596 E. 250th Road, sustained damage to its bell tower and entry, according to Chief Mike Baxter of Consolidated Fire District No. 1.

A neighbor smelled smoke at 1:45 p.m. and alerted the fire department.

Baxter said a crew was returning from another call and got a quick start on the fire.

Firefighters from the Lawrence Douglas County Fire-Medical Department and Shawnee Heights Fire Department helped knock down the fire, Baxter said.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told KSHB 41 investigators from the ATF and the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office were investigating the cause of the fire.

It appears the cause was a lightning strike.

Arson is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock