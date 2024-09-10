Missouri Supreme Court to decide on abortion amendment case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys Tuesday morning on whether to keep the state’s abortion amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Earlier this summer, Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft certified Amendment 3 to go on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Last week, a Cole County judge cast doubt on whether the amendment would remain on the ballot, ruling that the supporters of the amendment were too vague in describing the amendment when they were collecting signatures.

The judge paused his ruling from taking effect pending review by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The anti-abortion group that raised the legal challenge said the group that collected signatures to place this item on the ballot didn't fully explain to voters how the amendment would change current and existing laws if passed.

"It's whether the law is going to be applied in Missouri. I have confidence our judges are going to apply the law; that's their job," said Mary Catherine Martin, senior counsel with Thomas More Society.

However, the abortion rights group in favor of placing the amendment on the ballot countered the opposition's argument.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom said state law does not require an in-depth explanation while gathering signatures.

"The court has consistently held that technical requirements will not keep a measure from the ballot," said Tori Schafer, spokesperson with Missourians for Constitutional Freedom. "This court should reject the invitation to remove this from the ballot. It has not happened since 1945 and should not happen today."

The justices are expected to make a decision by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The deadline for finalizing the Nov. 5 ballot is also Sept. 10.

