Little Miss AKA pageant celebrates 30th year of empowering young girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Little Miss AKA pageant is set to return Sunday.

Girls ranging in age from fourth to seventh grade have been preparing since August, working on polishing their public speaking and performances for the judges.

“The Little Miss AKA pageant started back in 1991 with a vision to help groom girls to be contributors to society,” said co-chairman Michelle Dickerson. "Our focus has been on self-development, self-confidence, respect, honesty, those things that make you a person of integrity.”

Dickerson says often young girls fail to recognize the potential that is within them.

“Many of the girls come in, they are shy. They don’t have that confidence," she said. "They feel that the only star is gals they see on TV and social media, and they forget there is a star within them."

Contestants not only perform an opening number and individual talents, but they also undergo a10-12 week program leading up to the pageant. They learn life skills and etiquette through workshops and community service.

“I was nervous, but I was also excited to meet new girls who look like me,” said contestant Devynn Holmes. “I think I’m really powerful and I can do, I can change anything.”

For the first time, sixth and seventh graders will be competing as well. Another division was created, Junior Miss AKA, to cater to those older teens to equip them for high school.

“I would tell them to just go for it. I mean, you might find something that you want to do, something that you love, something you want to try and you might love it,” said Averie Neel, contestant.

All participants have opportunities for scholarships to further their education.

“Every girl receives what we consider a book scholarship, something that they can use educationally," Dickerson said. "And then each member of the court receives a dollar amount."

