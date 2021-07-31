LIVE BLOG: Kelce, Hitchens participating in training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 9:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Producer Nick Jacobs said Mahomes was "throwing darts" as practice got underway.

In the rain right now. Mahomes is throwing darts. Get placement to Hill on back to back passes. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 31, 2021

UPDATE, 9:48 a.m. | The team portion of practice is underway. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers hasn't been seen, but KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Aaron Ladd confirmed that Lucas Niang was taking starter reps.

We are now getting started for a team portion of practice. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 31, 2021

With no sign of #Chiefs Mike Remmers, Lucas Niang taking starter reps — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 31, 2021

UPDATE, 9:44 a.m. | Rain has started to move into the St. Joseph area, according to KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Aaron Ladd.

Rain really picking up here at #Chiefs camp — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 31, 2021

UPDATE, 9:37 a.m. | Tightend Travis Kelce and linebacker Anthony Hitchens were seen stretching at training camp Saturday in St. Joseph.

Hitchens had been sitting out of practice due to a hamstring injury but participated in conditioning on Friday.

Sorry I’ve been shooting video. Travis Kelce was out here going through stretching. I saw Hitchens out here as well. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 31, 2021

UPDATE, 9:15 a.m. | Rain could impact the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp Saturday morning in St. Joseph, according to KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery.

Most of the rainfall has stayed away from #ChiefsCamp, but that may change in about an hour! #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/KKKRPVSbrP — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) July 31, 2021

UPDATE, 9:12 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs tightend Travis Kelce is expected to practice Saturday, after leaving practice early Thursday due to tightness in his hip and back.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce is practicing today — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 31, 2021

EARLIER |The Kansas City Chiefs training camp continues this weekend in St. Joseph. KSHB 41 News will provide live updates throughout the day and full coverage in evening broadcasts.