LIVE BLOG: Kelce, Hitchens participating in training camp

KSHB
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 10:50:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 9:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Producer Nick Jacobs said Mahomes was "throwing darts" as practice got underway.

UPDATE, 9:48 a.m. | The team portion of practice is underway. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers hasn't been seen, but KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Aaron Ladd confirmed that Lucas Niang was taking starter reps.

UPDATE, 9:44 a.m. | Rain has started to move into the St. Joseph area, according to KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Aaron Ladd.

UPDATE, 9:37 a.m. | Tightend Travis Kelce and linebacker Anthony Hitchens were seen stretching at training camp Saturday in St. Joseph.

Hitchens had been sitting out of practice due to a hamstring injury but participated in conditioning on Friday.

UPDATE, 9:15 a.m. | Rain could impact the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp Saturday morning in St. Joseph, according to KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery.

UPDATE, 9:12 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs tightend Travis Kelce is expected to practice Saturday, after leaving practice early Thursday due to tightness in his hip and back.

EARLIER |The Kansas City Chiefs training camp continues this weekend in St. Joseph. KSHB 41 News will provide live updates throughout the day and full coverage in evening broadcasts.

