BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs departed for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.

12:45 p.m. | Take a look back as the Chiefs boarded their flight to Phoenix.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Andy Reid boards team plane at KCI bound for #SuperBowl in Arizona pic.twitter.com/i5TW8FDl6P — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 5, 2023

12:20 p.m. | We have liftoff! The Chiefs are on the way to Arizona.

KSHB 41

11:53 a.m. | The Chiefs are set to arrive to the tarmac at any moment.

Just heard the team is showing up anyyyyyy minute now 👀 @KSHB41 #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLVII — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 5, 2023

11:40 a.m. | The plane is being loaded up with gear for the Chiefs' departure.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41 News

11:15 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Caroline Hogan is on the tarmac awaiting the arrival of the Chiefs.

@KSHB41 is on the tarmac waiting for the @Chiefs to board and head to AZ!! We’ll be steaming live! Stay with us..#SuperBowlLVII #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/I3MCXMXM0H — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 5, 2023

KSHB 41 News will provide live coverage of the Chiefs' departure on-air and online.