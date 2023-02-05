BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs departed for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.
12:45 p.m. | Take a look back as the Chiefs boarded their flight to Phoenix.
📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Andy Reid boards team plane at KCI bound for #SuperBowl in Arizona pic.twitter.com/i5TW8FDl6P— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 5, 2023
📹VIDEO: Pre-flight fit check for Willie Gay as the #Chiefs are #SuperBowl bound @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/TOxhF7g6hv— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 5, 2023
Team boarding!!!!! @Chiefs @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Cp8mkAc8do— Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 5, 2023
12:20 p.m. | We have liftoff! The Chiefs are on the way to Arizona.
11:53 a.m. | The Chiefs are set to arrive to the tarmac at any moment.
Just heard the team is showing up anyyyyyy minute now 👀 @KSHB41 #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLVII— Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 5, 2023
11:40 a.m. | The plane is being loaded up with gear for the Chiefs' departure.
11:15 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Caroline Hogan is on the tarmac awaiting the arrival of the Chiefs.
@KSHB41 is on the tarmac waiting for the @Chiefs to board and head to AZ!! We’ll be steaming live! Stay with us..#SuperBowlLVII #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/I3MCXMXM0H— Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 5, 2023
KSHB 41 News will provide live coverage of the Chiefs' departure on-air and online.