BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday

Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:04:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs departed for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.

12:45 p.m. | Take a look back as the Chiefs boarded their flight to Phoenix.

12:20 p.m. | We have liftoff! The Chiefs are on the way to Arizona.

11:53 a.m. | The Chiefs are set to arrive to the tarmac at any moment.

11:40 a.m. | The plane is being loaded up with gear for the Chiefs' departure.

Chiefs departure

11:15 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Caroline Hogan is on the tarmac awaiting the arrival of the Chiefs.

KSHB 41 News will provide live coverage of the Chiefs' departure on-air and online.

