LIVE BLOG: Lee's Summit Whataburger opening day

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — ORIGINAL STORY - 6 a.m.| Howdy y'all!

KSHB 41 News digital producers are up bright and early to cover the first Whataburger opening in the Kansas City area. The store is located in Lee's Summit at 1450 N.E. Douglas St. and will be opening at 11 a.m. Monday.

If you haven't heard, Whataburger announced last year that they planned to open stores in Kansas City.

This came after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes campaigned to bring the Texas favorite to his new home.

Whataburger offered to send Mahomes a care package filled with different ketchups in 2018.

Mahomes replied "I just want a store in Kansas City!"

Whataburger later announced in March 2021 that they would be opening four locations in Lee's Summit, Independence, Overland Park and Blue Springs in the fall of 2021.

But, Mahomes of course had to get in on the action.

The quarterback is a part of a franchise group that is going to bring 30 Whataburger restaurants to the KC area.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is now headquartered in San Antonio.

The fast-food chain has become famous further south for its spicy ketchup, burgers and creative shake options.

We will check in throughout the day as Kansas Citians line up and get a taste of the Texas favorite.