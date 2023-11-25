LIVE BLOG: Snow is accumulating in Kansas City area

3:35 p.m. | Snow is beginning to accumulate in small amounts in the western parts of the Kansas City area.

Already starting to see some minor accumulations on the grass in Wyandotte County. If you're traveling, use caution. Road conditions may worsen this evening as the temperature falls. pic.twitter.com/GrhNRwJEL0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 25, 2023

Roads will be wet through 5 p.m.

By 8 p.m., drivers may see elevated roads and roads near or west of Interstate 35 covered by snow, according to KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery.

Here comes the snow!



Most roads will be mainly wet through 5pm, by 8pm elevated roads and roads near/west of I-35 may be covered.



Roads overnight will freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s#Mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/uaX4MnkBzZ — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 25, 2023

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said 400 drivers from Public Works, Water and Parks will be working to prepare and treat streets tonight.

Checked in this afternoon with the Kansas City Snow Team™️. We have 400 drivers from Public Works, Water, and Parks ready to hit streets in every corner of our city tonight. One part of our improved commitment in recent years to delivering the best in basic services anywhere. pic.twitter.com/nMzpnFyCQx — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 25, 2023

Lucas said he spoke with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), which informed him crews will begin to drive their routes around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

As snow begins to stick to roadways, MODOT will clear the roads and lay down materials.

MODOT said pavement temperatures have been warm, but there is a possibility for a refreeze overnight, according to Lucas.

MODOT advises drivers to use their Traveler Information Map before leaving their houses, especially Sunday morning.

