LIVE BLOG: Snow is accumulating in Kansas City area

KC Scout Cam
Snow is accumulating on the grass and roadways at Interstate 70 and K-7 Highway on Nov. 25, 2023.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 25, 2023
3:35 p.m. | Snow is beginning to accumulate in small amounts in the western parts of the Kansas City area.

Roads will be wet through 5 p.m.

By 8 p.m., drivers may see elevated roads and roads near or west of Interstate 35 covered by snow, according to KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said 400 drivers from Public Works, Water and Parks will be working to prepare and treat streets tonight.

Lucas said he spoke with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), which informed him crews will begin to drive their routes around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

As snow begins to stick to roadways, MODOT will clear the roads and lay down materials.

MODOT said pavement temperatures have been warm, but there is a possibility for a refreeze overnight, according to Lucas.

MODOT advises drivers to use their Traveler Information Map before leaving their houses, especially Sunday morning.

