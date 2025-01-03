LIVE BLOG | Should you pre-treat your driveway and sidewalks ahead of storm?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stay with the KSHB 41 News team this Friday as a winter storm warning impacts the Kansas City area, setting up the area's largest winter storm in decades. Travel may be difficult or impossible due to snowy/icy roads across the region.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | A question we've been thinking about today in our coverage - if street crews across the area are pre-treating roads, should homeowners do the same thing for their driveway and sidewalks?

We asked KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery.

Wes says yes because it will help break up the layer of ice beneath the accumulating snowfall, making it easier to clear your driveway and sidewalks after the storm has ended.

What kind of salt to use? Wes has that answer too in the video player below.

Looming winter storm to give road crews chance to use different salts to help treat roads

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m. | The Johnson County Government released its closures, cancellations and delays as of 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.



Johnson County Mental Health Center: Transportation services will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

RideKC Freedom and Swift Services: A delayed start is planned for Monday at 9 a.m., subject to road conditions. Riders are encouraged to cancel any non-essential trips as soon as possible.

Micro Transit:

Saturday, Jan. 4: Service is scheduled to operate at regular hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), weather permitting and subject to change. Sunday, Jan. 5: Service canceled Monday, Jan. 6: A delayed start at 9 a.m. is planned, but service will only begin if road conditions allow.

Fixed-Route Services: Service will be monitored on Sunday, Jan. 5, and any modifications will be posted through the Transit App and RideKC Notify.

Johnson County Park and Recreation District: For a complete list of cancellations/closures, visit here.

Warming bus at Mission Transit Center: A warming bus is scheduled to be stationed at the Mission Transit Center on Monday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., dependent on staffing, vehicle availability and road conditions. More information on warming centers is available here.

Snow removal in the unincorporated areas: Crews have been preparing trucks and equipment and have treated trouble spots in the county with a brining solution. Roads will be monitored, and crews plan to report at noon Saturday. Once any precipitation falls when the temperature drops below freezing, they will begin. They will work 12-hour shifts, plowing and treating unincorporated Johnson County roads as necessary.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders discussed their plans in front of media members ahead of this weekend's snowstorm.

Watch Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Brian Platt and city council members discuss road preps, snow removal, operations through the weekend, and more below.

City leaders in KCMO talk about snowstorm plans

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | The City of Lenexa's snow removal crew gears up to tackle the storm in 12-hour shifts starting at noon Saturday.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | City of Overland Park snow crews are pre-treating streets Friday to prepare for significant winter weather this weekend.

UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. | Crews with the City of Leawood have been pretreating roads since Thursday and will deploy a 24/7 snow removal operation to keep streets safe.

