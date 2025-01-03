Kansas City region upgraded to winter storm warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Kansas City region to a winter storm warning for this weekend's snowstorm.

The warning, which replaces the winter storm watch, goes into effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday.

The KSHB 41 Weather team continues to forecast the heaviest snowfall totals north of Interstate 70, with areas potentially seeing seven to 10 inches of snow, with pockets of higher amounts.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 weather forecast

Winter storm warning now in place for the Kansas City Area this weekend, are you ready? Remember ice will accumulate first for some, then heavy snow, followed by Arctic air. The timing of the ice and snow will be different based on where you are! @KSHB41 #kcwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/QN1QVkdusv — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 3, 2025

South of I-70, periods of a wintry mix are possible, with snow totals from three to seven inches possible.

Travel may be very difficult to impossible during the winter storm warning.

—