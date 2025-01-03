Watch Now
Kansas City region upgraded to winter storm warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Kansas City region to a winter storm warning for this weekend's snowstorm.

The warning, which replaces the winter storm watch, goes into effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday.

The KSHB 41 Weather team continues to forecast the heaviest snowfall totals north of Interstate 70, with areas potentially seeing seven to 10 inches of snow, with pockets of higher amounts.

South of I-70, periods of a wintry mix are possible, with snow totals from three to seven inches possible.

Travel may be very difficult to impossible during the winter storm warning.

