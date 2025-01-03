KSHB 41 Weather | Cold but dry today to prepare for the winter storm's arrival Saturday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Quiet but cold day ahead

A large winter storm gets organized over the central plains Saturday & Sunday; An icy mix to begin Saturday with accumulating snow through Sunday

Arctic air settles into the forecast early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder during the day.

High: 32°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 22°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy as we wait for a winter storm to approach. An icy mix of freezing rain & sleet builds in to the area after lunch for areas up to 36-HWY. Meanwhile, more snow is expected north of 36-HWY. Road conditions deteriorate quickly in the late afternoon and evening.

High: 28°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: The icy mix south of I-70 will change over to all snow early in the morning. Prepare for rounds of heavy snow and decent accumulation into the evening. Roads will be treacherous and visibility will be limited within the heavy snow bands and strong wind gusts.

Low: 19° High: 22°

Wind: NE to N 20-35 mph

