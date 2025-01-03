KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Largest winter storm in decades takes aim on Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hello weather bloggers,

Who's ready for some snow? Snow-lovers rejoice - this is one is looking more and more promising!

KSHB Weather

Today will be a great opportunity to finish last-minute errands or grocery shopping before the winter weather as today stays quiet, mostly sunny and cold.

Okay, now to the storm in question. There is a system currently just off the west coast while rain and winter conditions are already impacting areas from Northern California to Oregon and Idaho. That's the moisture that spreads into the central Plains tomorrow morning & afternoon. Match that with a wave in the Rocky Mountains that will pull in additional Gulf moisture.

The biggest concern is the fact this system will allow ice to accumulate first. Here's more on what you can expect when it comes to ice and snow timing!

KSHB Weather

TIMING:



12pm - 5pm SATURDAY = Light freezing rain spreads northeast from central Kansas.

= Light freezing rain spreads northeast from central Kansas. 5pm SATURDAY - 6am SUNDAY = The icy mix of freezing rain and sleet continues and will pick up in intensity overnight. The heaviest lingers south of I-70, while the heavy snow picks up north near Hwy-36. In the middle, there is a chance for both and this "transition zone" of who gets ice or snow will shift through the night and we will likely need to adjust forecast amounts based on the real-time radar info.

= The icy mix of freezing rain and sleet continues and will pick up in intensity overnight. The heaviest lingers south of I-70, while the heavy snow picks up north near Hwy-36. In the middle, there is a chance for both and this "transition zone" of who gets ice or snow will shift through the night and we will likely need to adjust forecast amounts based on the real-time radar info. 6am - 12pm SUNDAY = The icy mix transitions to all snow for areas south of I-70. Already pouring snow north of I-70. Please note some of you may wake up without snow yet Sunday, but know that is is coming!

= The icy mix transitions to all snow for areas south of I-70. Already pouring snow north of I-70. Please note some of you may wake up without snow yet Sunday, but know that is is coming! 12pm - 9pm SUNDAY = Snow falls heavily and will accumulate fast. 2"+ of snow an hour could be possible. This combined with strong wind gusts will result in dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility. Avoid being on roads ALL Sunday.

AMOUNTS:

*Forecast as of 1/3/25 at 11am*

This storm contains A LOT of moisture. Because of that, Sunday's snowfall forecast continues to increase around the region.

A zone of 7-10"+ of snow is possible for locations close to Kansas City and up north. Finding that sweet spot of higher snow amounts will be challenging as it depends on the changeover from ice/sleet to snow. If it changes over early in the morning, than more snow is possible. If it changes over later, than less snow is possible. At times Sunday, snowfall rates could get up to 2" of snow an hour! Will we get thunder-snow?!

KSHB Weather

Lesser amounts are expected south where the ice accumulation is greatest from a longer duration of freezing rain and sleet. These are our freezing rain forecast numbers.

KSHB Weather

Seeing amounts like these are VERY rare. In fact, the last time KC received over 10" of snow during a 24-hour winter event was in 1993 (February 25, 1993 got 10.5") !

IMPACTS DURING EVENT (Saturday-Sunday):



Ice under snow covered roads, treacherous travel starting Saturday night and lasting through all of Sunday Blowing snow & low visibility Bitter cold with wind chills near 0°

KSHB Weather

IMPACTS AFTER EVENT (Monday & beyond):



Dangerous roads with ice & snow cover The bitter cold! This not only makes it tough for crews to treat but also dangerous to anyone outside. Wind chills are likely in the negatives from Monday - Thursday mornings School cancellations are likely Monday morning, possible Tuesday morning, with a few districts closing Wednesday morning too

Please stay safe this weekend! We will continue to keep you advised on any changes and updates to this evolving forecast.

