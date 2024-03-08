Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE | Community gathers to pay respects to fallen Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen

Officer Cody Allen Funeral Service TODAY 1920x1080.jpg
KSHB
Officer Cody Allen Funeral Service TODAY 1920x1080.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:55:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community has gathered in Independence on Friday morning to pay respects and honor slain Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE STARTING AT 11 a.m.

Allen died in the line of duty on Thursday, Feb. 29, as he was responding to a call for help after Jackson County Circuit Court Civil Process Server Drexel Mack was shot while serving an eviction at a residence in northeast Independence.

Two other Independence police officers also were shot but survived and have been released from the hospital.

Mack also died from his injuries. A special ceremony honoring Mack's life and service to the community is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11.

KSHB 41 will offer coverage the ceremony on all platforms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone