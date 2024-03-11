Kansas City honors Civil Process Server Drexel Mack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is gathering Monday to honor the life of Jackson County Circuit Court Civil Process Server Drexel Mack.

A special ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. from the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

You can watch KSHB 41’s coverage of the ceremony in the video player below.

Mack was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 29 when he was shot while serving an eviction notice to Larry Acree at a residence in northeast Independence.

Bev Newman, court administrator for the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County, called the ceremony to order and spoke on behalf of the circuit's 700 employees.

"I would like to personally thank the family for your grace in allowing our court the opportunity to honor your beloved family member and our cherished coworker," Newman said.

Pastor Eric Williams, of Calvary Temple Baptist Church/Calvary Community Outreach Network, then prayed over those in attendance.

Williams acknowledged many "hearts are heavy with grief," but he said must remember to be "grateful for the time, the love and the memories shared, and the impact that his precious life had on those around him."

"His service to this community was a gift, and his legacy will continue to live in our hearts," Williams said.

Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen was also shot and killed in the line of duty when he tried to provide help to Mack.

Presiding 16th Circuit Judge Jalilah Otto said the news of the loss of the two men was "an unexpected and unbearable blow."

“Both men were public servants.; serving all of us. We were stunned," Otto said. "And we grieve, and we mourn the loss of two men taken from us way too soon."

Their memory was also honored by Jackson County Executive Frank White, who said the sacrifices of the men "underscore the risk carried by those who serve, embodying the highest ideals of courage and selflessness."

Pastor Darnell Hill, of The Cure Church, was Mack's best friend. He said despite the 248 miles between Kansas City and St. Louis, their bond never faltered.

He described Mack as "more than a friend — he was a brother, amazing public servant, father, a fiancé, a son, but an amazing soul."

Hill said Mack had a big presence and sometimes a big voice, "but it was wrapped in big love."

"Let us remember his smile, his commitment to his craft of being a true professional [and] the way that he could walk into a room and light it up," Hill said. “Although the world becomes a bit darker today without you being here, my friend, I’ll let your legacy serve as the bright light that was shared into many of the dark places throughout this city."

Following Hill's remarks, the Independence and KCMO honor guards presented the colors to Mack's family in a salute.

Independence, KCMO police honor guards salute Drexel Mack at memorial service

Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond shared the governor has ordered flags at half-staff throughout Missouri in honor of Mack's service.

“He served and sacrificed for a purpose that is far greater than himself. And for that, I can think of no truer definition of a hero," Bond said.

While Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said he did not personally know Mack, he said his sacrifice will serve as a "constant reminder of the nobility of public service."

And for anyone else who did not personally know the civil processor, Independence Mayor Rory Rowland said now is a time for the community to "speak with one voice, showing respect and deep admiration and appreciation for these men.”

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas began his remarks with a "sorry."

“We do this too much. We have to come together too much," Lucas said. "We have to bury too many people who are too young, in the prime of their lives."

He then said he must say "thank you."

“Thank you to Drexel Mack, thank you to the family that supports him; thank you for being people who have done something, people who mean something," he said.

—

The community gathered last Friday to remember Ofc. Allen during a funeral and graveside service in Independence and Odessa.

