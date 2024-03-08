Independence police, loved ones, community lay slain police officer Cody Allen to rest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department gathered Friday at the Community of Christ Church's The Auditorium in Independence to lay fallen Officer Cody Allen to rest along with his family, friends and other community members.

Allen was killed Feb. 29 in a shooting that also took the life of Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack in northeast Independence.

RELATED | How to support Allen, Mack families

This story will be updated, follow along for the latest coverage of his funeral.

12:25 p.m. | Independence Police Deputy Chief Jason Petersen relayed stories about Allen’s personality, his love for his children and family, and his approach to being a police officer during his funeral service.

Independence Police Deputy Chief Jason Petersen: 'I've got to talk about Cody's smile'

12:13 p.m. | Students at William Yates Elementary made signs, which have been placed along the procession route on 39th Street.

Tod Palmer/KSHB Students at William Yates Elementary in Independence made signs, which have been placed along the procession route on 39th Street for Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen's funeral on Friday, March 8, 2024.

A Jeep club also has lined up across the street to pay respects to Allen.

Tod Palmer/KSHB A Jeep club also has lined up along 39th Street to pay respects to Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen, whose funeral procession will pass by on Friday, March 8, 2024.

12:11 p.m. | Allen's friend Andrew Pennington delivered a eulogy recalling how they met in class at college and how their sense of humor brought them together.

"I'm not sure if it was his brutal honesty or his slightly twisted sense of humor that meshed with mine that by the end of that semester, Cody and I had started hanging out quite a bit," Pennington said.

Andrew Pennington, friend of Ofc. Cody Allen, provides eulogy

11:59 a.m. | Allen's sister reminisced and talked about the adventures they had as kids.

"Cody never lost track of me, and he made sure to help me through the woods," Corie Allen, the sister of Cody Allen, said. "We'd splash in the shallow creek beds for hours, talking about everything under the sun, sometimes nothing at all."

'Always protected me': Cody Allen's sister reminisced on their time together

11:50 a.m. | Allen's parents reminisced about their son during the service.

“I’m very sure that when he got to that house, he was laying it right on that line,” Tim Allen, the father of Cody Allen, said while fighting back tears on Friday. "He only knew one thing, he was going to go help that man that was on the ground. And that’s what he did, because that’s Cody."

'That's Cody': Parents of Cody Allen reminisce on his life

11:40 a.m. | Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman paid respects to Allen and his loved ones, speaking on the kind of person Allen was.

"What I would give to see you smiling her today," Dustman said at the funeral. "You will forever be my hero."

Dustman later relieved Allen from duty.

"Independence police Officer Cody Allen, you're internally relieved from duty," he said. "You have served with honor and integrity. Rest easy, brother, we have the watch from here."

'Rest easy, brother': Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman pays tribute to Cody Allen

11:04 a.m. | The service began with bagpipers leading the Independence police department and Allen's family into the auditorium.

Members of the Independence Pooice Department enter The Auditorium for Ofc. Cody Allen's funeral

11:00 a.m. | Prior to the start of Allen's funeral, Scott Mosher, the father of fallen Overland Park Ofc. Mike Mosher, joined KSHB 41 to pay his respects to the Allen family.

Mike Mosher died in the line of duty on May 3, 2020.

"It's heartbreaking," Scott Mosher said. "It takes me back and you know, he was a true hero. He died doing what he loved doing. Officer Allen is no different. I understand what the family is going through."

'It's heartbreaking': Scott Mosher, father of fallen Officer Mike Mosher, pays respects to family of Cody Allen

—