Fundraisers set up for Independence Ofc. Cody Allen, civil process server Drexel Mack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fundraisers have been individually set up for both Independence Officer Cody Allen and civil process server Drexel Mack after they were killed in a shooting Thursday in an attempt to serve an eviction notice in Independence.

The City of Independence set up the "Cody Allen Family Fund" on Friday. The colleagues of Allen's wife also set up a GoFundMe for the family.

The sister of Drexel Mack established a GoFundMe on Friday.

Both GoFundMe accounts have been verified by GoFundMe.

