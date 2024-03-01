Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fundraisers set up for Independence Ofc. Cody Allen, civil process server Drexel Mack

Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Officer Cody Allen
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41
Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Officer Cody Allen.
Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Officer Cody Allen
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 17:41:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fundraisers have been individually set up for both Independence Officer Cody Allen and civil process server Drexel Mack after they were killed in a shooting Thursday in an attempt to serve an eviction notice in Independence.

The City of Independence set up the "Cody Allen Family Fund" on Friday. The colleagues of Allen's wife also set up a GoFundMe for the family.

The sister of Drexel Mack established a GoFundMe on Friday.

Both GoFundMe accounts have been verified by GoFundMe.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone