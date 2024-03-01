'Had a wonderful smile': Colleague remembers fallen Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Drexel Mack, a civil process server for Jackson County, was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice near North Elsea Smith and Bundschu Road on Thursday.

It's the same scene where officer Cody Allen was killed responding to the call and another Independence officer was shot.

Mack was a civil servant to the courts for 12 years.

Georgia Youngblood worked in property management and often crossed paths with Mack because of their line of work. She called him "Big Mack."

"He was tall, muscular, and looked like 'you don’t wanna mess with me,' but always had a wonderful smile on his face and such a joy," Youngblood said. "He was so professional, yet stern. If you were on the other side of that door, you were scared to see him standing there, but if you were behind him, you felt protected."

Mack was doing his job when he was killed.

Jackson County 16th Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said this has been a difficult day for their entire court family.

“What he does is integral to the work we do in Jackson County," Otto said. "He’s a true public servant and he lost his life doing his job today. We are devastated for the loss that we as a court have suffered."

