LIVE: Report on domestic violence in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community stakeholders are gathering to discuss a new report outlining the scope of domestic violence in Kansas City.

WATCH:

Among stakeholders scheduled to review domestic violence instances include chiefs of police from across Jackson County.

The Jackson County Domestic Violence Fatality Review team has been working "for many years" to bring together key stakeholders.

Officials from Rose Brooks Center will join officials from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

—