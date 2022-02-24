LIVE: Snowy conditions lead to delays, crashes Thursday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snowy conditions caused delays on Kansas City-area roads Thursday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., several crashes were reported across Kansas City, though none led to serious injuries. The crashes did, however, cause delays and backups.

At 8 a.m., Overland Park police encouraged motorists involved in non-injury crashes to walk in any crash reports.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says slick spots could remain on area roadways throughout the day, with temperatures staying in the high teens to low 20s.