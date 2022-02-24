Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: Snowy conditions lead to delays, crashes Thursday morning in Kansas City

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
I-35 in Olathe on Feb. 24, 2022.
Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.49.04 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.35.52 AM.png
Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 09:50:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snowy conditions caused delays on Kansas City-area roads Thursday morning.

WATCH LIVE CONDITIONS:

As of 8:30 a.m., several crashes were reported across Kansas City, though none led to serious injuries. The crashes did, however, cause delays and backups.

At 8 a.m., Overland Park police encouraged motorists involved in non-injury crashes to walk in any crash reports.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says slick spots could remain on area roadways throughout the day, with temperatures staying in the high teens to low 20s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!