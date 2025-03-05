Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES | High winds batter Kansas City region, knock out power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is navigating the impacts of a significant storm that's battered the region with rain and gusty winds.

Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.

3:05 a.m. | I-435 WB is closed at State Line Road and I-435 EB is closed at Antioch Rd. due to a reported crash.

2:15 a.m. | Overland Park Fire Department says one woman had minor smoke inhalation after a fire near 89th and Craig overnight. OP Fire says the fire may have started from a downed power line, but the cause is under investigation.

2:00 a.m. | Thousands of people are currently without power in the Kansas City metro area. Click here to access the latest outage map.

1:00 a.m. | National Weather Service says some of the strongest wind gusts were reported just before midnight near St. Joseph, MO and Jarbalo, KS.

