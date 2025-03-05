LIVE UPDATES | High winds batter Kansas City region, knock out power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is navigating the impacts of a significant storm that's battered the region with rain and gusty winds.

Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

LINK | KSHB Closings and Delays

LINK | KSHB Traffic

LINK | KSHB Weather Blogs

Watch KSHB 41 News starting at 10 p.m. in the video player below.

—

3:05 a.m. | I-435 WB is closed at State Line Road and I-435 EB is closed at Antioch Rd. due to a reported crash.

KC Scout

2:15 a.m. | Overland Park Fire Department says one woman had minor smoke inhalation after a fire near 89th and Craig overnight. OP Fire says the fire may have started from a downed power line, but the cause is under investigation.

Smoke alarms woke an adult female who escaped her home with only minor smoke inhalation. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire at 89th and Craig Dr. No other injuries reported. Thanks @LenexaFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/0Hf60EoyRq — Overland Park Fire Department (@OverlandParkFD) March 5, 2025

2:00 a.m. | Thousands of people are currently without power in the Kansas City metro area. Click here to access the latest outage map.

1:00 a.m. | National Weather Service says some of the strongest wind gusts were reported just before midnight near St. Joseph, MO and Jarbalo, KS.