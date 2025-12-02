LIVE UPDATES | Kansas City area schools report delays, cancellations as snow remains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Monday's snow has moved out of the area, its effects lingered Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures dropped into the low 20s.

Most area school districts are operating virtually, delayed or closed Tuesday to give road crews more time to clean up roads.

LINK | Latest KSHB closings and cancelations

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

KSHB 41 News Today coverage of the Tuesday morning rush hour starts at 4:30 a.m. You can watch in the video player below.

Check back for updates throughout the morning.

—

5:35 a.m. | MODOT says many roads are still impacted from yesterday's storm.

Several routes are still impacted from yesterday’s storm. Make sure to check conditions before heading out for your morning commute and adjust your travel time if necessary. Check for latest conditions: https://t.co/w6zoIDpwOO pic.twitter.com/dESOLF2FAW — MoDOT (@MoDOT) December 2, 2025

5:30 a.m. | MCC Kansas City has delayed in-person classes until 11 a.m.