Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
114  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES | Kansas City area schools report delays, cancellations as snow remains

Screenshot 2025-12-01 at 11.06.31 PM.png
KC Scout
Screenshot 2025-12-01 at 11.06.31 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Monday's snow has moved out of the area, its effects lingered Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures dropped into the low 20s.

Most area school districts are operating virtually, delayed or closed Tuesday to give road crews more time to clean up roads.

LINK | Latest KSHB closings and cancelations
LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Forecast
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

KSHB 41 News Today coverage of the Tuesday morning rush hour starts at 4:30 a.m. You can watch in the video player below.

Check back for updates throughout the morning.

5:35 a.m. | MODOT says many roads are still impacted from yesterday's storm.

5:30 a.m. | MCC Kansas City has delayed in-person classes until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025