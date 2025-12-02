KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog

More sunshine and higher temperatures Tuesday

Slight evening chance of wintry mix Wednesday

Wintry weekend weather?

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine and not as cold

High: 34°

Low: 27°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold

Low: 27°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon wintry mix

High: 36° Low: 7°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph gusts to 25 mph

