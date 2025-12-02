Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
107  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog
  • More sunshine and higher temperatures Tuesday
  • Slight evening chance of wintry mix Wednesday
  • Wintry weekend weather?

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine and not as cold
High: 34°
Low: 27°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold
Low: 27°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon wintry mix
High: 36° Low:
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph gusts to 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo