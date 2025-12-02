KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning patchy freezing fog
- More sunshine and higher temperatures Tuesday
- Slight evening chance of wintry mix Wednesday
- Wintry weekend weather?
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning patchy freezing fog, then more sunshine and not as cold
High: 34°
Low: 27°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold
Low: 27°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon wintry mix
High: 36° Low: 7°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph gusts to 25 mph
