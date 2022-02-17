Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather targets Kansas City Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
A stranded motorist, at right, gets help shoveling out their car from a passerby with a shovel in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
APTOPIX Winter Weather
Posted at 3:30 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 05:47:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is once again in the path of winter weather for Thursday.

Northern parts of the region could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while parts in the south could see spots of 8 inches.

Before the snow, there will likely be sleet or freezing rain that coats the roadway.

Wind will gust at around 30 miles per hour, potentially undoing any work roads crews have completed clearing routes.

The wind chill will be near 0 degrees.

Many schools and organizations have canceled classes and activities for the day.

The winter weather should last into the late afternoon. The winter storm warning in place lasts until 6 p.m.

Check back here for updates as the day progresses.

RELATED: Guide to tracking road conditions across Kansas City area

___

4:46 a.m. | The Kansas City International Airport has 17 departing flights canceled this morning.

4:43 a.m. | Evergy is reporting 17 power outages affecting 1,342 customers.

4:41 a.m. | Precipitation has changed from sleet to snow on the Kansas side of the state line.

4:16 a.m. | Snow is falling in the Northland and sleet is falling in Johnson County.

4 a.m. | A crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 past Tiffany Springs Parkway. It is unclear if it is snow-related.

3:57 a.m. | Snow is already coating roads in the western part of the Kansas City area.

3:45 a.m. | Daytime Shawnee Parks and Recreation programs are canceled for Thursday.

A decision about evening classes will be made by 3 p.m.

3:30 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Public Library has closed all locations for Thursday due to expected weather.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!