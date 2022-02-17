LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather targets Kansas City Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is once again in the path of winter weather for Thursday.

Northern parts of the region could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while parts in the south could see spots of 8 inches.

Before the snow, there will likely be sleet or freezing rain that coats the roadway.

Wind will gust at around 30 miles per hour, potentially undoing any work roads crews have completed clearing routes.

The wind chill will be near 0 degrees.

Many schools and organizations have canceled classes and activities for the day.

The winter weather should last into the late afternoon. The winter storm warning in place lasts until 6 p.m.

4:46 a.m. | The Kansas City International Airport has 17 departing flights canceled this morning.

4:43 a.m. | Evergy is reporting 17 power outages affecting 1,342 customers.

4:41 a.m. | Precipitation has changed from sleet to snow on the Kansas side of the state line.

4:16 a.m. | Snow is falling in the Northland and sleet is falling in Johnson County.

We’re starting to see snow accumulation on I-29 near Barry Road in @KCMO #winterWx pic.twitter.com/wg9csBAoTg — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 17, 2022

Covering #johnsoncounty this morning. Our live shot was 2 minutes long… this is how much sleet accumulated within that time frame. Roads are wet this morning and temperatures continue to drop @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ivmd3UnsrL — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 17, 2022

4 a.m. | A crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 past Tiffany Springs Parkway. It is unclear if it is snow-related.

I-29 SB PAST TIFFANY SPRINGS PKWY is CLOSED due to a crash.

Take alternate route.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/p8FQR4WEg0 — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) February 17, 2022

3:57 a.m. | Snow is already coating roads in the western part of the Kansas City area.

SNOW COVERED ROADS: We are already starting to see snow covering roads in our area.

Please be prepared as you head out this morning.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/dfyFzkKXrd — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) February 17, 2022

CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS: We will start to notice the wet areas (in green) turn to icy conditions as it gets colder. Please take your time if you need to be out on the roads.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/K3zFE1NnCV — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) February 17, 2022

3:45 a.m. | Daytime Shawnee Parks and Recreation programs are canceled for Thursday.

A decision about evening classes will be made by 3 p.m.

All daytime Shawnee Parks & Recreation programs are canceled for Thursday, February 17th. We will make a decision regarding evening classes by 3:00pm on Thursday, February 17th. #ExploreEngageConnect pic.twitter.com/efwCCiuCi2 — City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) February 17, 2022

3:30 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Public Library has closed all locations for Thursday due to expected weather.