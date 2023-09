5:40 p.m. | The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson County until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

At 5:31 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was detected near Overland Park and was moving southeast at 15 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

The radar also indicted quarter-sized hail, which can cause damage to vehicles.

NWS advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

