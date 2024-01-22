Watch Now
Live Weather Updates | Freezing rain coats KC area in layer of ice

Monday morning crash
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jan 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freezing rain brought icy conditions overnight, impacting the Kansas City area on Monday. Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live updates.

For a full list of the latest closures, click here.

LIVE ROAD CONDITIONS:

6:30 a.m. | A Missouri Department of Transportation spokesperson provided KSHB 41 anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness with an update on efforts to improve roadways.

"They're doing their best to clear off slush as it accumulates," Melissa Black with MoDOT said. "We ourselves have had several trucks slide off."

Missouri Department of Transportation provides update on treating icy roads in KC area

RideKC says it is experiencing significant delays, reaching up to 90 minutes for on-demand services.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a truck sliding backwards as it attempted to navigate the ramp at I-35 and Sunflower Road in Edgerton.

With the conditions, the list of crashes only continues to grow.

5:45 a.m. | Road temperatures are coldest to the south, leading to a number of slide-offs.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig is monitoring road conditions this morning. Our crew is taking caution as they update you with the latest.

5:30 a.m. | Ice is covering the Kansas City area, creating dangerous conditions. Temperatures will rise above freezing around 10-11 a.m. Monday.

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively shared her experience trying to navigate the icy surfaces.

The slick roads have led to a number of crashes Monday morning. KSHB 41 News traffic anchor Daisha Jones is tracking the latest.

A number of school districts across the KC metro have canceled classes Monday, including Blue Valley, KCK Public Schools and Olathe, among other school districts.

