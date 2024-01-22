Live Weather Updates | Freezing rain coats KC area in layer of ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freezing rain brought icy conditions overnight, impacting the Kansas City area on Monday. Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live updates.

6:30 a.m. | A Missouri Department of Transportation spokesperson provided KSHB 41 anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness with an update on efforts to improve roadways.

"They're doing their best to clear off slush as it accumulates," Melissa Black with MoDOT said. "We ourselves have had several trucks slide off."

Missouri Department of Transportation provides update on treating icy roads in KC area

RideKC says it is experiencing significant delays, reaching up to 90 minutes for on-demand services.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a truck sliding backwards as it attempted to navigate the ramp at I-35 and Sunflower Road in Edgerton.

A truck was trying to get up the icy ramp on I-35 at Sunflower and it started sliding backwards. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/MQM1gtfA5l — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) January 22, 2024

With the conditions, the list of crashes only continues to grow.

6:15AM CRASH LIST:

I-35 SB BEFORE 56 HWY

I-35 SB TO HOMESTEAD LN

I-70 EB PAST EXIT 203

I-70 WB CLOSED BEFORE EXIT 193

I-70 WB ON RAMP FROM ADAMS DAIRY PKWY

I-70 WB CLOSED PAST EXIT 149

K-10 WB AT I-435

US-71 SB AT 22ND ST@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 22, 2024

5:45 a.m. | Road temperatures are coldest to the south, leading to a number of slide-offs.

Road temps are colder South of the Missouri/Kansas Rivers. I have already seen several crashes/slide offs South (in the coldest areas). Still need everyone to use caution no matter where you're headed this morning.@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow pic.twitter.com/18Ocj6X6HD — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 22, 2024

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig is monitoring road conditions this morning. Our crew is taking caution as they update you with the latest.

We’re driving on 70 East right now and we’ve yet to drive faster than 40 mph…it’s just that slick. Please avoid driving this morning and be extremely careful if you absolutely must @KSHB41 #kcwx #kcroads pic.twitter.com/e5DNeCAXgm — Elyse Schoenig (@ElyseSchoenig) January 22, 2024

5:30 a.m. | Ice is covering the Kansas City area, creating dangerous conditions. Temperatures will rise above freezing around 10-11 a.m. Monday.

🧊The freezing rain overnight has left an ice rink on all roads this morning! The layer of ice is limiting any sort of traction for your tires & is very dangerous! Please avoid driving early today unless you absolutely have to. Temps get above freezing by 10-11am.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/49Gp58dpxj — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 22, 2024

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively shared her experience trying to navigate the icy surfaces.

🧊Just *walking* to/from your car might be dicey this morning, #KansasCity BE CAREFUL! There’s a glaze over a lot of roads and sidewalks and snow! We’ve already seen crashes! I was slippin on slow turns on neighborhood streets. We’re watching it on @KSHB41 this AM, stay safe!❤️ pic.twitter.com/HWkrOQ0Ji1 — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) January 22, 2024

The slick roads have led to a number of crashes Monday morning. KSHB 41 News traffic anchor Daisha Jones is tracking the latest.

5:15 AM CRASH LIST

I-35 SB TO HOMESTEAD LN

I-435 / 69 HWY SB TO 119TH ST

I-70 WB AT ADAMS DAIRY PKWY

I-70 WB BEFORE EXIT 193 MO 47 WARRENTON/HAWK POINT AT MM 194.2

I-70 WB ON RAMP FROM ADAMS DAIRY PKWY

K-10 WB AT I-435@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 22, 2024

A number of school districts across the KC metro have canceled classes Monday, including Blue Valley, KCK Public Schools and Olathe, among other school districts.