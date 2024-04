KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch throughout Kansas until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The watch impacts Douglas and Jefferson counties near the Kansas City area.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Nebraska until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/jLRsd9s4L5 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 27, 2024

A flood watch remains in place in Missouri through Sunday afternoon.