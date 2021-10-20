LMH Health currently in negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 2022 coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LMH Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield are currently in the contracting process for 2022, but the hospital said it may not contract with the insurance provider.

The non-profit hospital, known as Lawrence Memorial Hospital, told their patients Wednesday that they may not be in contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas in 2022, according to a release.

The hospital said that they have a "long-standing relationship" with BCBSKS, and they hope it "will continue for years to come."

"We understand that being out of network with BCBS will be a challenge for a number of our patients—you have longstanding relationships with providers who live and work right here, with you, in our community," the release said. "With that in mind, we urge you to ensure – right now – that your selected coverage for 2022 allows to you receive the care you have come to know and to trust."