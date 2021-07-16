Watch
Loans available for Kansas City-area small businesses

Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AltCap, a community development financial institution, has reopened its KC Region Small Business Relief Loan Fund.

Qualified small businesses can apply for a loan up to $50,000.

The loans have three-year terms with 0% interest for the first 12 months.

Businesses must be located in the Kansas City region, which includes Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri, and Wyandotte, Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas. They also must have 20 or fewer full-time employees and $2.5 million or less in annual revenue.

AltCap originally launched the loan fund in March of 2020 to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

Funding for this latest round is limited so businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

More information can be found on AltCap's website.

