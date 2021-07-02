Local art galleries, artists eager to open doors again for First Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo — First Fridays are officially back this weekend after shutting down for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Like many other industries, artists and galleries had to close their doors and find creative ways to stay afloat. Many of them said showcasing art without spectators has not felt the same.

“When I look at artwork, I'm interested in stories,” said Mo Dickens, Belger Art Center gallery assistant.

It is those very stories that he misses telling his visitors so much. He said every piece at the gallery has a story and it is his job to share them with those who come through the center's doors.

“When I moved to Kansas City, I could not believe how rich this place was,” Dickens said. “People who live in Kansas City get a richness from having quick access to so much art in the flesh. Mostly what I saw was in the books when I was growing up.”

The Belger Art Center has been in the Crossroads since 2000. The Belger family started collecting art work for their offices in the early 70s. Eventually after 30 years of collecting, they decided to open up their 6,000 square-foot gallery to the public.

“We’ve shown artwork from artists in 59 different countries so far,” Dickens said.

Dickens told 41 Action News it has been months since the gallery has seen a crowd of people. Like many galleries around the block, they found themselves in uncharted territory during the pandemic.

“The biggest challenge was the uncertainty. I’m 66 years old, and I had never been through something like that,” Dickens said. “We’ve all found our way back one at a time.”

But this weekend, with the return of First Fridays, their hearts are hopeful. Year after year, one thing is for certain.

“An art gallery without visitors is just a storage unit,” Dickens said. “I would like to see a steady stream of people coming in, and experiencing the art show, and talking with each other.”

A few blocks down, Cheryl Eve Acosta is preparing her studio. She is celebrating 10 years in the Crossroads — a place that now feels more like home.

“My work is inspired by ocean life and the cycle of life basically,” Acosta said. “For me, it’s been an opportunity to let my voice out as an artist, and connect with people, and tell my story.”

Acosta is from Puerto Rico, which is where she derives her fascination with the ocean. She also has French roots, where she fostered her appreciation and love for couture.

While she has steady support from followers who love her work, the past year and a half brought unforeseen challenges for artists like her.

“Everything, you know. Definitely the traffic stopped… I traveled for shows, and all those shows also got canceled. So financially, you know, not just artists, but restaurants and bars and other event spaces got affected,” Acosta said.

But like all her sculptures, she found beauty and purpose in the process.

“For me, it was a great way to reinvent myself in the way I reach out to my community, to my followers — collaborate with video companies and marketing where we were doing virtual events and virtual trunk shows. And so, that was exciting because I was able to expand in other ways I didn't think I could,” Acosta said.

After months of transformation, Acosta said she is returning to First Friday with more excitement and creativity than ever before.

“There’s really nothing like the real thing. Meeting people in person, connecting that way, showing people my art in person… I feel honored that somebody will appreciate what I make,” Acosta said.

In addition to her pieces, she will be featuring the works of three artists.

