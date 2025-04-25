Local barber inspiring next generation

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

Fred Dantzler, owner of Officially Chopped Barbershop, is broadening his impact in the community with the launch of a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enriching experiences for local children. Dantzler, who is known for his philanthropic initiatives including the Feed KC Thanksgiving event, is set to host the second annual "Fishing for Success" event this Sunday at Shawnee Mission Park.

"I'm excited. I'm real excited. It's a lot to process some days. Because, like I said, five years ago, I was just cutting hair," Dantzler said about his evolving role within the community.

John Batten Fred Dantzler, Owner Officially chopped barbershop

The Fishing for Success event will take 42 children fishing, offering them equipment and a freshly prepared lunch. Dantzler emphasized his commitment to quality meals, stating, “We ain't giving them no Lunchables. I'm trying to tell you—it's the same thing as Thanksgiving. Mom and pops got like these big commercial meat slicers; they're in that mug cutting the ham and the turkey down."

To facilitate the event, Dantzler is seeking support through donations and volunteers. He also encouraged community members to contribute by checking their garages for unused fishing gear, highlighting that not all contributions need to be monetary. "There's kids out there that just never get to experience this stuff," he said. "And it ain't even for sympathy, but it's the facts."

Dantzler revealed that about 80% of the children involved in the event come from single-parent households or are in foster care, underscoring the need for such initiatives. "They just don't have the opportunity for anyone to take them," he explained.

The Fishing for Success trip is designed to provide hope and build leadership among participating youth, according to Dantzler. "At the end of the day, some of these kids are just in situations that are unfortunate. But when you give them hope to just keep on pushing, we're building leaders."

The event aims to create lasting memories while fostering community support and engagement among Kansas City residents.

