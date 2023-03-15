Local bridal designer honored for her dedication to putting Kansas City on world map

LENEXA, Kan. — A local designer is being recognized for her accomplishments in putting the Kansas City area on the world map for bridal fashion.

Martine Harris started her bridal line Essence of Australia as a two-man team in Perth, Australia, over 20 years ago.

She co-founded the company with her husband, Wayne Harris, after she fell in love with the craft of designing and making wedding gowns.

“It is the most important piece of clothing that so many women are going to wear, and that picture of them in that dress is going to be on the wall for generations to come,” Harris said. “Nothing changes that really special moment when a bride is standing there, wearing that dress, and she’s saying yes and she’s imagining that moment, and that dress is something that we’ve worked on.”

Harris has poured in thousands of hours into fostering and growing her passion project.

Essence of Australia now serves over 1,200 retailers worldwide and employs nearly 300 people out of its headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas.

“It’s been a growth built out of passion and out of seeing opportunities,” Harris said. “A big part of that has been hiring incredible people to join us as we’ve grown.

Harris and her husband moved their company to the Kansas City area in 2003. All business done in the Northern Hemisphere is based out of its headquarters.

“So logistically it’s just perfect, but also it’s about the people. We love Kansas City people and it’s just grown as a place in our hearts,” Harris said. “LA, New York — it feels so predictable. Whereas when you say you have an office in Kansas city it’s unique. And I love that about our story.”

Her passion for the craft has led her to pursue her latest endeavor "True Society."

It is a global bridal collective with two locations in the Kansas City area and six other shops in the U.S. and around the world.

Harris will be recognized as the 2023 recipient of the Women in International Business Award.

It is given by the International Trade Council of Greater Kansas City to women who have paved the way in the metro for international business.

“She’s a recognizable name in the global bridal industry, so we’re really proud of that,” said Ruiping Ramboldt, vice president of ITC Kansas City. “Empower women, because women are such a big part of everything. And in international trade, there’s so many different aspects where a woman plays a key role and Martine has such a great inspirational story.”

According to ITC Kansas City, it has only been 20 to 30 years since women started to take up space in the trade industry.

Harris says her biggest advice for the next generation of entrepreneurs is to keep walking forward while being authentic to the gifts they have.

“It’s not about trying to the be the same as a man,” Harris said. “As we work to be amazing in our career, amazing in our family, amazing in our friendships, they’re all of the pieces that come together and you need to be authentic about who you are and how you’re going to tread your path.”

—