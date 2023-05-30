Local Korean War veteran revisiting USS New Jersey he served on 70 years ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Korean war veteran living in Blue Springs is now in Camden, New Jersey, to revisit the ship he served on more than 70 years ago.

Richard Dent remembers well his first steps aboard the massive ship.

"I was very, very in awe of the size," he said. "Of course, the Battleship New Jersey was the most decorated ever in the United States fleet, and the biggest and the most deadly."

Richard held on to those memories of his service through the years,

"Memories of what it was and what we did," he said.

His son, Denton Dent, says his father has always been proud of his service.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely I think he is," he said.

As the years passed, there's always been a part of Richard that's wanted to go back.

But there was never a good opportunity.

"I think he's just reached a point where he's kind of had other opportunities, but just didn't take advantage of them. And his wife just said, 'Hey, if you're going to do it, let's do it."

The couple finally did it, hitting the road early Monday to make it in time for a tour of the ship on Wednesday.

"Looking forward to getting up there and getting back aboard," Richard said.

It's more than just a trip down memory lane, it's a chance to pay respects to the men he served with in Korea who did not come home.

"I'm very thankful that I could go. I'm very thankful that I returned. I only feel bad because a lot of my shipmates were not able to come back," Richard said.

They'll be on his mind as he tours Wednesday and each day after he returns.

"That's very imprinted on my heart," he said.