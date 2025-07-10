Local leaders inspire confidence during summer camp for middle school girls

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Learning how to be a leader is an important skill for the next generation, but young girls don't always have the opportunity to learn leadership skills.

Local leaders inspire confidence in KC area middle schoolers during summer camp

A summer camp in Independence focuses on bringing that opportunity to middle school girls.

Middle school can be hard for young girls trying to find their voice and confidence.

Between social media, physical changes, and the demands of school, it can be overwhelming to stand up and stand out.

"It can just be so much being in a man-dominated world," said Catherine Gegg, a middle school student. "Especially with the dress codes and pink taxes."

Madam President Camp, hosted at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, teaches girls 11 to 13 years old how to navigate their communities through civic engagement, leadership, and standing up for what you believe in.

"I think the biggest thing that I learned was to be confident," Sophia Lara, one of the campers, said. "Last year, I feel like I wouldn't talk at all, and then this year I learned that if you don't talk, then you're not going to accomplish anything."

The campers toured the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum and learned about the only president and first lady from Missouri.

"We don't just tell the story of President Truman, we tell the story of First Lady Bess Wallace Truman as well," Truman Library and Museum Director Mark Adams said. "Learning from both President and Mrs. Truman is really valuable. [The campers] can really have someone to look forward to and aspire to."

Leaders like Independence Councilwoman Bridget McCandless didn't have a summer camp where she could learn how to run for public office.

"It's great to start young, because if you can see yourself in those roles, you think about yourself differently," McCandless said.

McCandless's role in public service is why she hopes the young ladies at Madam President Camp learn a thing or two from the week's guest speakers.

Female politicians, judges, and business CEO's spoke to the girls about how they navigated success in the Kansas City community.

"I'll tell you one thing about women, they need to be invited to these kinds of roles," McCandless said. "They don't assume that they belong there. Encouraging each other is a big part of the Madam President Camp."

Over a week, the campers pick an issue that's important to them and come up with a plan to change how the issue is handled. Topics range from mental health in schools, food resources in a community, and women's rights.

"We basically provide the opportunities for campers to make change in their world, whatever that change is and whatever their community looks like," Madam President Camp Executive Director Laura Sellers said.

The camp's female mentors also gain confidence and skills from their middle school counterparts.

"It's crazy to see how passionate [the campers] are about issues and topics about things today," Gabrielle Ramos, a camp counselor, said. "Hearing their experience and how they see the world is very interesting, and just seeing how they want to make an impact too is so powerful."

By relying on each other and the female leaders who came before them in Missouri, the middle schoolers leave camp wiser beyond their years.

"My idea of a leader is to be helpful and care for people everywhere," Madison Jensen, a Madam President camper, said. "That idea hasn't changed. In fact, it's been a little bit more reinforced this week."

The campers will enter the new school year with newfound confidence.

"Find your voice and just stand up," Gegg said.

Registration is still open for Madam President Camp at the end of July. You can find enrollment details here.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.