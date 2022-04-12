Local members of painters, allied trades union on strike Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 2012 will strike on Tuesday.

The union encompasses trades from painting and glazing to drywall and flooring.

Members voted to strike because they "answered the call to work during the height of the pandemic" and continued to work, but have not had successful negotiations to increase payment.

Unions members could be seen striking at the Garmin construction site in Olathe early Tuesday morning.

It's not yet clear what other job sites may see strikers.