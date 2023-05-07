Local organizations host Derby-themed fundraisers for a cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In light of the Kentucky Derby, organizations around the Kansas City-metropolitan area hosted Derby-themed fundraisers for a cause.

Bright and early on Saturday morning, a lupus awareness brunch took off with a bang. It was hosted by Marlene’s Kaleidoscope, a local foundation started to help support and advocate for lupus patients.

Founder, La Tanya Pitts-Lipprand is a survivor of 30 plus years. She says she is only one of approximately 1.5 million people in the U.S. living with lupus. Even though the disease affects so many Americans, there is a lack of knowledge and resources.

“You gotta ask why. Most people that have lupus are women, most of them are African American, Black and Brown,” said Pitts-Lipprand. “When you have a conversation, normally with that comes action. So we trying to make that action happen.”

She hopes the conversations and testimonies that happen here will lead to more research, and most importantly support, for patients.

Guest speaker, Abigail Vanwinkle, says she decided to share her story after finding her own community at a camp for girls living with lupus.

“You don’t need to be defined by your disease, you look at me and you wouldn’t know that I have lupus. I just look like a normal girl that you see every single day. You shouldn’t let it control your life, you just need to keep living your life like how you used to,” said Vanwinkle.

About 30 minutes south of Kansas City, a non-profit called “War Horses for Veterans” is giddying up for their annual Derby-themed fundraiser. It raised over $280,000 in its first year.

“Everything you see here is to help the veterans and the first responders. The money goes to airfare, lodging, food, we even bring in psychologists during some of our clinics and stuff like that so all of it costs money,” said director of Veterans Outreach & Equine Management Jacob Greenlief.

Year round, the non-profit brings in veterans and local first responders to work with their horses. The mission is to help them decompress and relax, a holistic approach to healing and getting back to civilian life.

“It really grounds them, it gives them a purpose again,” said Greenlief.

And lastly, right here in the heart of the city, a Derby fundraiser honoring the traditions of Kansas City was held. All proceeds will benefit the Kansas City Museum’s educational and public programs that build awareness around the city’s history and culture.

“We’ve actually never been inside the museum, but we’ve been here. It’s a lovely area and we love what they do to honor Kansas City,” said an attendee.